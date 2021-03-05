Christine Flores Sells 23,766 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $1,960,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $540,208.10.

Shares of PINS opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

