Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

PPRQF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

