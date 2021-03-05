China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ZNH stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. 706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.66.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.