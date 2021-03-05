Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 163,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,106. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $177.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHMA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

