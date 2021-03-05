Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 155.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $211,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

NYSE CHWY opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

