Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.98

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.98 and last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 554169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Chevron by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 20,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 500,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,051,000 after buying an additional 177,036 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

