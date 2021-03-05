Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 28th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.53. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

