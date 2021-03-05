Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,288,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,860 shares during the period. Chegg makes up about 2.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $116,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $2,277,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,458 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,872. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

