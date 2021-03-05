Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 14.5%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price was down 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 7,696,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 3,198,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.