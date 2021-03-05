ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $18.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 64,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after purchasing an additional 757,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,092 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 868,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

