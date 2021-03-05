Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in February

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHPRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

OTCMKTS:CHPRF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,330. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

