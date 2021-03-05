Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $272-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.96 million.Certara also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.