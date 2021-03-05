Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CERT stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 43,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

