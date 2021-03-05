Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 48,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,311. Certara has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.