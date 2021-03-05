Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million.

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

