Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.83

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 3663300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.72. The stock has a market cap of C$20.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.22%.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

