CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 18,165,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,883,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Get CEMEX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.