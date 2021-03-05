Celsius (CELH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.29. 2,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,964. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.11 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.