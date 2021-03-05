Celo Price Tops $3.94 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Celo coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00008023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $726.11 million and $18.30 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00465839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00459021 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

