Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $3.86 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00007957 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $712.08 million and $16.99 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00473204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00078186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00485137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052901 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.