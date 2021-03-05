Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 28th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CMXC stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Cell MedX has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

