CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $109,460.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00755077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042429 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.