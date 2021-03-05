Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $56.67. 518,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

