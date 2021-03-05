Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 465.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 928,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 764,427 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 948.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 595,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 538,615 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,382,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,288,000.

Shares of BATS:TAIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 575,668 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

