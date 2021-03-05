Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 465.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 928,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 764,427 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 948.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 595,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 538,615 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,382,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,288,000.

Shares of BATS:TAIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 575,668 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.