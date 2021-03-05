Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. 298,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,521. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

