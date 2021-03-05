Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after acquiring an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 993,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 64,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 898,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,909. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

