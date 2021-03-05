CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

