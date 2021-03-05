Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 783,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 571,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,905,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,464 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

