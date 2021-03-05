Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 783,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 571,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
CBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.
About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.
