Cashhand (CHND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,257.00

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Cashhand coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cashhand has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Cashhand has a total market capitalization of $291,165.96 and approximately $3,257.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cashhand Profile

Cashhand is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 155,865,524 coins. The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info

Buying and Selling Cashhand

