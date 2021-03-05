Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CADNF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

