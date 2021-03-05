Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.481 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. 67,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

