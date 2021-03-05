CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $224,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,218,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,934. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.