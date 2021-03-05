Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s (CJT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$250.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$168.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,751. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$204.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$206.05.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

