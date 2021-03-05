CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.