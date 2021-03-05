Cardlytics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cardlytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst C. Shutler expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $13,560,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

