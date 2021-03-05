Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 6.1%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.03. 3,360,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,399,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

