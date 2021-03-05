CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Update

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the January 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNXF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 40,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,923. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

