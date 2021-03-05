CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Update

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the January 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNXF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 40,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,923. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for CannAmerica Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannAmerica Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.