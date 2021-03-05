Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the January 28th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CSUI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 199,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Cannabis Suisse has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
About Cannabis Suisse
