Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the January 28th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CSUI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 199,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Cannabis Suisse has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Get Cannabis Suisse alerts:

About Cannabis Suisse

Cannabis Suisse Corp. operates as a licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils in Switzerland. It offers products under the Alpine Cannabis brand name. The company was formerly known as Geant Corp. and changed its name to Cannabis Suisse Corp.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Suisse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Suisse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.