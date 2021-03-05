Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$34.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.29. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$34.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

