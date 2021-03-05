Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 9.4%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) fell 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.42. 2,914,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,128,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

