Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $30.73. 164,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $30.95.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

