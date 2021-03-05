Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

