Canaccord Genuity Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $315.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.76 and its 200-day moving average is $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.