Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,769. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.