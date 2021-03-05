Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,139,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,436 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,280,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

NYSE IGT opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

