Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

