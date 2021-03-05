Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $241,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 188,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.21.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,720 shares of company stock worth $3,743,908. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

