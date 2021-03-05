Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 195,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after buying an additional 231,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

