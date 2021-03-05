Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,149,656.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

CG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

