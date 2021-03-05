Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Allegion by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $124.72.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

